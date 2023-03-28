Donna M. Kegley

Kearney resident, 88

KEARNEY - Donna M. Kegley, 88, of Kearney died on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center. Services will be on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Methodist Church in Kearney. Pastor Matt Fowler will officiate and burial will be at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel north of Kearney.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Haven's Chapel United Methodist Church or to the Kearney Jubilee Center. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.