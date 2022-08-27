 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna J Walker

Donna Walker

Kearney resident, 92

KEARNEY — Donna J. Walker, 92, of Kearney died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.

Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

