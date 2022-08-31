Donna Walker

Kearney resident, 92

KEARNEY — Donna J. Walker, 92, of Kearney died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, surrounded by family at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Sean Daugherty officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

——

Donna was born Feb. 2, 1930, in Arapahoe to Paul A. and Glenva (Girch) Peterson. She was the second of four children, brother Robert was four years older, sister Sandra was eight years younger and sister Janet was 14 years younger. She was raised in Holdrege and graduated from Holdrege High School in 1948.

She married Donald E. Bowers on March 21, 1950, in Kearney. Following their marriage, they traveled extensively for his military service. Daughter Denise Elaine was born Oct. 2, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas, and daughter Linda Carol was born Dec. 8, 1953, in Fairbanks, Arkansas. They also lived in Puerto Rico, Grand Forks, North Dakota, Lincoln, Minnesota and then settled back in Elm Creek in 1965. She and Don got divorced in 1970, and she relocated to Kearney, where she eventually married Robert E. “Bob” Walker on Nov. 18, 1978. Bob had two children from a previous marriage: son Todd, born July 29, 1961, and daughter Su, born May 6, 1964.

Donna worked for several years as a bookkeeper and secretary at Plectron Corporation in Overton. In 1985, she started employment at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the Nebraskan Student Union. She was well-known and loved around campus and worked there until her retirement in 2010. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church and dedicated many Wednesday nights helping with children's ministries. She loved being around kids, from newborns to college students. It helped keep her young at heart!

Donna had a passion for helping others and was constantly caring for whoever was in need. Aside from Donna's many life accomplishments, her pride shone through as the cornerstone of her family. She lovingly cared for her family, from helping raise grandkids to offering free room and board to family over the years. She was always willing to chauffeur her grandkids around, until eventually she became the unofficial drivers' ed teacher. Many summer days were spent churning homemade ice cream, begrudgingly monitoring her grandkids with their mass of fireworks and tending to her bountiful garden. Although abundant, the produce didn't make it too far with her grandkids following behind and popping raspberries into their mouths. Ultimately, she loved fiercely, whether it was her grandkids or fresh blueberries on her cereal every morning.

Survivors include her children, Linda (Don) Morosic of Republican City, Todd Walker (Tom Donohue) of Palm Springs, California, Su (Rick) Valdivia of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Heather (Justin) Crawford of Orleans, Breanna (Mark) Schukar of Overland Park, Kansas, Eric (Sally) Morosic of Lincoln, Stephanie (Brett) Hoffman of Kearney, Ashley (Michael) Ashpaugh of Smithville, Missouri, Alex Valdivia and fiancée Anaya of Kansas City, Missouri, Jeremy Chavez of Laveen, Arizona, Jennifer (Chad) Brown of Alamogordo, New Mexico, Jacqueline (Jason) Edney of Abilene, Texas; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Jamin, Beth, Joseph, Audrey, Chloe, Ryder, Adelaide, Calvin, Bennett, Jackson, Paige, Myles, Sabrina, Jasmine, Isaac, Gabby, Chase; and sisters, Sandra Campbell of Kearney and Janet (Gary) Cline of Lincoln; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Donna is proceeded in death by her husband Bob, daughter Denise, brother, parents and her beloved dog Ace.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

