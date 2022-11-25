Donna Holbein

Lexington resident, 75

KEARNEY — Donna Kay Holbein, 75, peacefully went to be with her heavenly family on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney, Nebraska.

Visitation will be on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, Nebraska.

Funeral Service will be on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams officiating. Lunch will follow at the Lexington Volunteer Fire Hall.

Dale and Donna's inurnment service will be on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington, Nebraska.

Donna was born in Lexington, Nebraska on February 5, 1947 to Archie E. and Mary E. (Williamson) Petersen.

On April 24, 1966 she married her soulmate and partner for life, Dale Edward Holbein. He preceded her in death.

Left to celebrate her life are her children, Dahlas and Amy (Wolsleben) Holbein of Lexington; Daryn and Nicole (Armagost) Holbein of Okmulgee, OK; and Denise and Greg Behrends of Hastings, NE; her grandchildren Carson and Ava Holbein of Lexington; brother-in-law Dean and Barbara Holbein of Prosper, TX; her nephews and nieces; cousins; and numerous friends.