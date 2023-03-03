Donna J. Fritz

Gibbon resident, 84

GIBBON - Donna J. Fritz, 84, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home in Gibbon. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, March 7t, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Donna was born September 18, 1938, in Winona, Minnesota to Theodore and Elizabeth (Malenke) Braatz. Her childhood was spent in the beautiful valley of Pickwick, Minnesota, attending Pickwick Grade School & helping her parents with daily farm life.

Donna graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1956. She was a participant in the Steamboat Days Pageant and was declared first runner-up. On August 13, 1960, she was united in marriage to Marlin Fritz of Stockton, Minnesota. They made their home in Dubuque, Iowa where Donna began her newspaper career at the Dubuque Telegraph Herald. They spent early years of the marriage taking their team of black Percheron draft horses and their Dalmatian dog (Queenie) to participate in local parades and various State Fairs. The couple welcomed their only child, daughter, Dee Anna (Dee Dee) in April 1967. Donna stayed at home with Dee Dee before rejoining the workforce in 1977.

Donna worked 30 years at the Kearney Hub, working in classified sales. Donna later worked at First National Bank in the credit card division before her retirement, but she was always loyal to the black and white print of newspapers.

Donna, a collector of many things, loved searching for cookbooks at Goodwill and other thrift stores; she loved a good find! In 1989, Donna used her cooking skills and took a Greyhound Bus from Kearney to Jackson, Mississippi, where she would take first place in a recipe cook-off - her Cajun catfish, bringing home the cash reward and bragging rights.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Dee Anna Fritz of Grand Island. She also leaves behind one sister, Shirley Kauphusman of Winona, Minnesota and many nieces, nephews, friends, and of course, her beloved cats. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Delores Whitney and Betty Dejno; and brother Gary Braatz; brothers-in-law, Peter Whitney, Edward Kauphusman; and sister-in-law Mary Braatz.

Per Donna's wishes a funeral was held in Winona, Minnesota, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, with interment at Pickwick Cemetery, Pickwick, Minnesota. Pallbearers were Alan Whitney, Kim Dejno, Terry Zittel, Forrest Zittel, Foster Zittel and James Patrick.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.