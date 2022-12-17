Donna Bay

Stapleton resident, 82

STAPLETON — Donna M. Bay, 82, of Stapleton, passed away December 15, 2022 at home.

She was born July 5, 1940 to Donald L. and Helen M. (Schroer) Frederick in Kearney.

Donna was raised on a farm five miles north of Kearney. She graduated from high school and then received a Bachelors Degree in teaching from Kearney State College. Donna moved to Stapleton and taught at Stapleton Public School for over 30 years. She taught family consumer sciences and was the school librarian for the last few years. She retired in 1998.

Donna met Arlen Bay and they were married on June 21, 1964 in Kearney. To this union, three sons were born, LeRoy, D.L., and Martin. The family lived and made their home in Stapleton.

Donna loved to sew, especially quilts and was always sewing clothes for her husband and sewing patches on the boy's jeans. She judged food and clothing at county fairs. Donna made delicious pies and was a great cook. She was ornery, full of wisdom, determined, and stubborn.

Donna was a member of the Stapleton Presbyterian Church and The Sweet Adelines, a women's vocal group. She played the piano and organ for the church and enjoyed singing. She loved her family and was an incredible wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include husband, Arlen Bay of Stapleton; sons, D.L. (Cathy) Bay of North Platte, Martin (Angie) Bay of North Platte; grandchildren, Ezri, Eli, Orion, and baby boy on the way; sisters, Vera (Bob) Giffin of Kearney, Mary Stevens of Polk; many other family members and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by infant son, LeRoy Martin; parents, Donald and Helen; brother-in-law, Gaylord Stevens.

Memorials are suggested to Stapleton Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Services will be 10:30 A.M., Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Stapleton Presbyterian Church with Pastor Mark Rohrbach officiating.

Visitation will be held noon-7:00 P.M., with family present 5:00-7:00, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.