Donald C. Woodruff, age 101, of Alma, Nebraska formerly of Beaver City, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Harlan County Health System Hospital, Alma, Nebraska. He was born on September 8, 1921 in Sterling, Colorado to Sid and Henrietta (Kolves) Woodruff.

Viewing and visitation will be Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Garey Funeral Home, Beaver City, Nebraska. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 2 PM at the Beaver City Methodist Church in Beaver City, Nebraska with Rev. Joel Rathbun, officiating. Burial will follow at Long Island Cemetery, Long Island, Nebraska with military rights given by American Legion Post #28 of Beaver City, Nebraska. Garey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections for the family can be left at gareyfuneralhome.com.