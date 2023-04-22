Donald H. Schulz

Kearney resident, 71

KEARNEY - Donald H. Schulz, 71 of Kearney passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Donald was born September 6, 1951 in Litchfield, Nebraska to George and Lillian (Cunningham) Schulz. He received his education from Kearney High School. June 9, 1984, Donald was united in marriage to Dorothy Harrison. Donald worked for the City of Kearney in the Sanitation Department for over 45 years.

Donald enjoyed junking and spending time with his grandchildren and great granddaughter.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Amanda Schulz and husband, Josh; son, Donald Schulz and wife, Sally all of Kearney; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild; sister, Donna (Bob) Henry of Kearney; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Schulz; parents; brothers, George, Virgil and Jimmy Schulz; and his sister, Velma Fox.