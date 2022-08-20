Donald Roads

Kearney resident, 81

HASTINGS — Donald R. Roads, 81, of Kearney, formerly of Axtell, died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Providence Place in Hastings.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at First Presbyterian Church in Axtell with the Rev. Logan Ellis and Rev. Daren Popple officiating.

The service will be streamed on the church's Facebook page.

Private family inurnment will be prior to services at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.

A memorial book signing with the family present will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 at the First Presbyterian Church in Axtell.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.

——

Donald was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Holdrege to Harold and Myrtle (England) Roads. He attended Axtell Community School, graduating with the class of 1958.

On May 21, 1960, he married his classmate Susan J. Popple in Axtell and to this union, three children were born: Jerry, Kathy and Sherri. The family made their home in Axtell.

Don worked at the Axtell Coop elevator for 18 years, and he later worked at Marlatt Machine Shop in Kearney. He also worked in construction for many years and at Mosaic in Axtell for 15 years. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather; he especially enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's activities.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Axtell, where he served as elder, Axtell Volunteer Fire Department member and Axtell Lion's Club member. Don had a passion for being outdoors. He loved playing baseball, fishing, hunting, golf, camping and raising horses. He was a jokester and loved to laugh!

Survivors include his wife, Susan Roads of Kearney; son, Jerry Roads and wife, Patti, of Hildreth; daughters, Kathy Johnson and husband, Scott, of Axtell and Sherri Roads and special friend, Steve, of Lawrence, Kansas; grandchildren, Megan Ronne and husband, Derek, and Donald Jerry Katt-Roads and wife, Laura; great-granddaughter, Zelda Katt-Roads; sister, Mary Ann Olson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob Roads; brothers-in-law, Mike Popple, Max Popple, Brent Popple, Brian Popple and Brad Popple; and sister-in-law, Colleen (Popple) Warnken.

Memorials in Don's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.