Donald Oberg

Kearney resident, 72

KEARNEY — Donald C. Oberg, 72 of Kearney passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney surrounded by family.

Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney.

Visitation will be 6:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the church followed by a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Prayer service.

Interment will be held at Kearney Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Kidney Foundation.

Don was born August 23, 1950 in Gothenburg, Nebraska to Clarence J. and Ruby L. (Chesbrough) Oberg. He was raised in Farnam, NE where he attended Farnam High School, graduating with the class of 1968. Don then earned his BS degree from the University of Nebraska Lincoln in 1972.

On May 21, 1972 he was united in marriage to Barb Homan.

Don worked construction for a while before moving to Axtell where he farmed from 1975 to 2000. He then worked as an insurance adjuster for Scandinavian Mutual in addition to the Cabela's Call Center for several years.

Don had a passion for the outdoors and loved to garden, fish, hunt and golf. He enjoyed working with his hands, building furniture for many years. Don had a playful personality and loved to tease when the opportunity would arise. His favorite pastime was attending his grandchildren's activities.

He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church where he had been active on numerous committees and Parish Council. Don was also a member of the Lions Club, Axtell School Board, Scandinavian Insurance Board and served as a 4-H Leader and baseball coach over many years.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barb Oberg of Kearney; children, Jeff (Shilo) Oberg of Shelton, Kris (JR) Simon of Cairo and Brad (Sami) Oberg of Waverly; grandchildren, Sam (Caitlin) Simon, Kaleb Schuster, Jackson Oberg, Kiana Schuster, Grace Oberg, Harrison Oberg, Braden Romans, Ella Simon, Judson Oberg, Axel Oberg and Dylan Oberg; great grandson, Brooks Simon; siblings, Ed (Laura) Oberg of Farnam, Roger (Nancy) Oberg of Farnam, Louise Jones of Colorado Springs, CO, Dick (Karen) Oberg of Axtell, Jeff (Dynette) Oberg of Farnam; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Patti Homan of Omaha, Jim (Linda) Homan of Crete, Jerry Homan of Brooklyn, NY, Mary (Rich) Gillespie of Shelby, Betty (Dennis) Medinger of Lincoln, Bob (Theresa) Homan of Omaha and Carol Brouillette of Hastings; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Ben Homan, Sr. and Dr. Dave Jones.