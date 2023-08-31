Donald Johnson

Rural Wilcox resident, 84

KEARNEY - A Funeral Service for Donald L. Johnson will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Murray Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Hildreth Cemetery, Hildreth, Nebraska.

Donald Leroy Johnson, 84 years of age, of rural Wilcox, Nebraska, died on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, Nebraska. Don was born on September 7, 1938, in Minden, Nebraska. He was married to Sue Berkeypile.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family present.

Memorials in Don's honor and are kindly suggested to the family, for future designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.