Donald Janousek

Janousek grew up in Schuyler, Nebraska, where he graduated high school in 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, did service in the Philippines and Australia, and was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War. Don graduated in the top of his class at the University of Missouri School of Law. He was an attorney, social worker, and college instructor, and he lived in Omaha; Loup City; St. Louis, MO; and Carbondale, IL before retiring in Grand Island. He was well read and enjoyed The Beatles, Mizzou football, the Bohemian Café, and was a regular volunteer for veterans' events. Don is survived by his four children and two brothers.