Donald Galvin

Kearney native, 75

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. - Falling

Waters, WV - Don Galvin, 75, born and raised in Kearney, Nebraska, died Wednesday, August 16, 2023,

at the West Virginia University Hospital in Martinsburg, West Virginia, of complications resulting from heart failure. He will be cremated in a private service.

He was born May 9, 1948, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney to Lois Pauline Reiter and Robert Galvin. On September 9, 1967, he married Carol J. Christian in Kearney, and they have two surviving children, Vance and Staci Galvin, who reside in Falling Waters and Martinsburg, respectively.

Don graduated from Kearney High School and attended Kearney State College, where he obtained a degree in engineering. He worked for Rockwell International for four years, and Sperryew Holland

Manufacturing for 18 years.

In 1984 he and his family moved to Lancaster, PA, before moving to Falling Waters in 1994 to enjoy the country and eventual retirement. Don was a loyal Cornhusker fan and enjoyed college football. He loved family camping trips, hiking and nature, science, history, and astronomy.

Don is preceded in death by his mother, Pauline; grandparents, Ernest and Irma Reiter, and grandparents Willard and Lucille Beahm, all of Kearney.

He is survived by his wife Carol; father, Kenneth “Pops” Beahm of Kearney; brothers, Lorin Galvin and wife Pat of Omaha, and Steven Beahm and wife Camille of Kearney; his two children and granddaughter, Cierryh.

Arrangements are with J.L. Davis Funeral Home of Smithsburg, Maryland. Online condolences can be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.