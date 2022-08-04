Donald Ferrell

Donald Farrell
Kearney resident, 84
KEARNEY — Donald F. Farrell, 84, of Kearney died peacefully onTuesday, August 2, 2022.
Private family services will be at Kearney Cemetery.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
Born in Stockton, California, and educated at the University of the Pacific and George Washington University, Farrell dedicated his career to public health, working with medical students and patients at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. He was both a clinician and a scholar-teacher, publishing over 50 articles on genetics and the workings of the brain in an array of prestigious scientific journals. A Professor of Neurology at the University of Washington from 1971 until his retirement in 2006, Farrell was also a fellow of the American Neurological Society, the American Academy of Neurology, and a lifetime member of the Clinical Neurophysiology Association.
He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1958. A dedicated and faithful family man, he loved fishing and international travel, and had a wry sense of humor.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Eleanor Farrell of Kearney; two sons, Sean (Leila) Farrell of Sycamore, Illinois, and Tim (Heidi) Farrell of Kearney; and six grandchildren, Kathryn (James), Ryan, Liam, Nika, Soren, and Carson; and his sister, Peggy (Steve) Wells of Manteca, California.
Donald Farrell made this world a better place, and he will be sorely missed.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.