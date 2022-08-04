Donald Ferrell

Born in Stockton, California, and educated at the University of the Pacific and George Washington University, Farrell dedicated his career to public health, working with medical students and patients at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. He was both a clinician and a scholar-teacher, publishing over 50 articles on genetics and the workings of the brain in an array of prestigious scientific journals. A Professor of Neurology at the University of Washington from 1971 until his retirement in 2006, Farrell was also a fellow of the American Neurological Society, the American Academy of Neurology, and a lifetime member of the Clinical Neurophysiology Association.