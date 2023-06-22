Donald “Don” Ellingson age 94 formerly of Broken Bow, NE passed away June 19, 2023, at the Country House Assisted Living of Kearney, NE.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, NE. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery with Military Honors. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 21st from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, with family greeting 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brother Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Donald Ellingson, age 94, passed away Monday, June 19th at CountryHouse Residence in Kearney. Don was born November 6th, 1928, in Broken Bow to Nordal and Ruby Ellingson. He grew up with his older sister and two younger brothers. He met his future wife Beverly Helmuth at a dance in Oconto and proceeded to get married and have two children, Gary and Debra.

Don was a man with a wide variety of skills and was very active in his community. He proudly served in the Korean War as a surveyor. He also spent decades as the Register of Deeds for Custer County. In addition, he broke horses, ran Don's Used Cars, served as a volunteer firefighter, was a member of the legion, owned a car wash, and just overall loved being active in any way that he could. He once said that staying active was the secret to life.

Most of all Don's greatest achievement in life was the love that he had for the people around him. He enjoyed making sure that everyone was taken care of. He was a man that couldn't sit still and could always be found tinkering with something or fixing things in a creative way. His not-so-guilty pleasure was watching WWE Wrestling and teaching the moves to his grandkids. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, big heart, and his stubborn streak. Don will be deeply missed by those that have known and loved him.

Donald is survived by his sister Margie Ellingson, brothers Harold and Robert Ellingson; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He is proceded in death by his parents Nordal and Ruby Ellingson; Wife Beverly Ellingson; children Gary Ellingson and Debra Lauby.