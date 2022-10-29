Donald Day

Kearney resident, 90

KEARNEY — Donald David Day, 90, of Kearney, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. He will be cremated and buried in Holy Cross Cemetery in Brookpark, Ohio. A Mass of Christian burial will be held in Ohio. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Donald was born on Jan. 19, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio to George and Marie (Schmidt) Day. He graduated from West Tech High School in 1950, Case Institute of Technology in 1954 and University of Akron in 1975.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in December of 1955, served in Germany, and was honorably discharged in December 1958.

On Dec. 15, 1958, he married Elsie Conrad in Coburg, Germany. They lived in Cleveland. His wife and son died in an auto accident on Nov. 1, 1963. He recovered and returned to work in May 1964.

On May 29, 1965 Donald married Christine Bargiel at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Cleveland. They moved to Fairlawn, Ohio from 1968-1988 and then to La Porte, Indiana from 1988-2011. After Christine's death in 1997, Donald remained in LaPorte until he joined his son Damon Day in late August 2011.

Survivors include four children, daughter Krista Zoladz (Dennis) of Chesterton, Indiana, son David Day (Becky) of Niceville, Florida, son Dan Day (Samantha) of Cleveland, and son Damon Day (Jessica) of Kearney; seven granddaughters; a grandson; and his beloved Kathy Stubbs of Kearney.

He was preceded in death by his special friends, Silvia Kinola (Michigan City, Indiana) and Cousin, Agnes Cashmir (Berea, Ohio).

Memorials are requested to the Donald Day Memorial Scholarship Fund to help baseball players from central Nebraska, in care of Bruner Frank L.L.C 5804 First Ave. Kearney, NE 68847. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.