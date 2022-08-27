 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald D Brown

Donald Brown

Kearney resident, 70

KEARNEY — Donald D. Brown, 70, of Kearney died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Private family services will be at a later date.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Brown; children, Becki Detter, Melissa Martin and Tammy Martin; sisters, Sandy Edson and Kathy Vasquez; brother, Junior Brown; 10 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

