Donald Brown
Kearney resident, 70
KEARNEY — Donald D. Brown, 70, of Kearney died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Private family services will be at a later date.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Brown; children, Becki Detter, Melissa Martin and Tammy Martin; sisters, Sandy Edson and Kathy Vasquez; brother, Junior Brown; 10 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
