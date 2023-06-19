Don Arthur Royle, age 82, of Minden, passed away at his home north of Minden on Friday, June 16, 2023 with his wife Sandi by his side. There will be no memorial service and burial will be at a later date. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Don was born May 12, 1941 in Ansley, Nebraska, son of Arthur and Rosa Royle. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1959. Don enlisted in the Marine Corps right out of high school and served four years including service in Vietnam. Following his service in the Marine Corps, Don was the owner-operator of a trucking business in California. He then moved back to Nebraska to be closer to his aging parents and worked 23 years in maintenance at the Eaton Corporation in Kearney. He married Sandra Simonson of Minden on July 24, 2003.

Don dearly loved fishing – it was his passion. He especially enjoyed walleye fishing with his best friend Scott Olson and brother-in-law Stanley McKimmey in Nebraska and South Dakota. They always had a good time and caught lots of fish.

Don is survived by his wife, Sandra Royle of Minden; children, Terrell (Jamie) Dieter of Alma, Curt (Katherine) Simonson of Spanaway, WA; grandchildren, Brandi Simonson of Amherst, Morgan Yendra of Riverdale, Sage, Tryan and Trigg Dieter of Alma, and Emily Simonson of New York; great grandchildren Carson Simonson of Amherst, and Tinnley Thomas of Riverdale; sister Rita Ross of Bear, Delaware; nieces Mary Royle of Kearney, Morgan LaSassa of Delaware, and nephew Brett Ross of Delaware.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert Royle and Larry Royle.