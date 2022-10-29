Don Rasmussen

Kearney resident, 74

KEARNEY — Don Rasmussen, 74, of Kearney died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at his home.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Revs. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and John Gosswein officiating. The family requests casual attire for those attending the service. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Special Olympics.

Don was born May 3, 1948 in Grand Island to Pete and Alice (Brandt) Rasmussen. He received his education from Cario High School, graduating with the class of 1966. Don later attended Kearney State College. On Dec. 28, 1972, Don was united in marriage to Barbara Dombrowski at the First Lutheran Church in Kearney. To this union four children were born. Don was a longtime employee of Eaton Corp. and was self employed with managing rental units and raising South African Boar Goats.

Don loved the outdoors and had a passion for hunting, fishing and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Barb Rasmussen of Kearney; children, Jon (Ashley) Rasmussen of Loup City, Emily Rasmussen of Kearney, and Amber Rasmussen of Kearney; and grandchildren, Krew and Landry Rasmussen of Loup City.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Anton Kirsten Rasmussen.