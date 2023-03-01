Donald G. Lif

Kearney resident, 82

KEARNEY - Donald Glen Lif, 82, of Kearney, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by his two children, Lesa (David) Gates of Parkville, Missouri and Galen (Lisa) Lif of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Austin Gates, Olivia Gates, and Samantha Lif; brother-in-law, Gordon Bigger of Grand Island; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with Pastor Sarah Neben, officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church website: firstchurchlex.org. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home Society, Barbershop Foundation, 1733 Kearney Area Chorus or the Dawson County Relay for Life. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.