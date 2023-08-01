‘Don' Keaschall

Kearney resident, 89

KEARNEY - Donald E. “Don” Keaschall, 89, of Kearney, formerly of Ravenna, died July 27, 2023 at Prairie View Gardens in Kearney. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., July 31, 2023 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna with Fr. Richard Piontkowski officiating. Burial with Military Rites provided by Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Ravenna American Legion Post #332, and Ravenna V.F.W. Post #5820 will be at 1:30 p.m., at St. Joseph Cemetery south of Ravenna. Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m., July 30, 2023 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with a Wake Service at 5 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, St. Joseph Cemetery, or Ravenna American Legion Post #332. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Don was born July 25, 1934 in Ravenna to Joseph and Eva (Rohrich) Keaschall. He graduated from Ravenna High School. Don entered the Army in November of 1954 and served until 1956.

Don married the love of his life, Wilma Psota on February 4, 1957 in Ravenna. They raised their family on their farm south of Ravenna. Don raised cattle, hogs, corn, wheat, alfalfa and eventually soybeans. He enjoyed going to tractor pulls and spending time with the neighbors working cattle, building their sheds and pheasant hunting.

Don was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church and raised his family in the faith. He was a member of the Holy Name Society at the church. He was also very active in helping keep the lawn mowed at St Joseph's Cemetery.

Don's favorite words were Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa. His wife, kids, grandkids and great grandkids were his greatest joy. One of his favorite things was attending sporting events, 4-H, and other school activities with his children and grandchildren. He made the best chocolate chip cookies, not sure what kind of love he put into them, but they were very good. He always had some in the freezer to share when anyone stopped by. If there was homemade ice cream available, all the better.

His most favorite thing to do was dance with Wilma, his wife of 66 years. Together they raised 6 children.

Don is survived by his wife, Wilma Keaschall of Franklin, NE; daughters, Kim and Ken Gewecke of Kearney, Kathy and Ron Loeffelholz of Kearney, Konnie and Tim Kiser of Tempe, AZ; sons, Keith Keaschall of Ravenna, Karl and Jodi Keaschall of Watsonville, CA; daughter in law, Julie Keaschall of Pleasanton, NE; sister, Clarice Riessland of Kearney; sister-in-law, Delores Keaschall of Ravenna; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his son, Kurtis Keaschall; brother Marvin Keaschall; and brother-in-law Donald Riessland.