Don Hardy
Anselmo resident, 82
ANSELMO - Don Hardy, son of Bert and Eva Hardy, was born in Mullen, Nebraska, on January 4, 1941, and passed away on April 29, 2023, at the age of 82 years. Funeral services are Thursday, May 4 at the Methodist Church in Broken Bow with burial in the Grand View Cemetery, at Anselmo. Visitation at Govier Brothers is May 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Sandra Hardy, son HJ Hardy and wife Jennifer of Gretna, Nebraska, and daughter Allie Smith and husband Jayme of Brady, Nebraska, granddaughter Lauryn Hardy, grandsons Zachary Smith and Andrew Hardy, sister Reta Teahon of Halsey, Nebraska, and brother Bill Hardy and wife Diann of York, Nebraska and many nieces and nephews.