ANSELMO - Don Hardy, son of Bert and Eva Hardy, was born in Mullen, Nebraska, on January 4, 1941, and passed away on April 29, 2023, at the age of 82 years. Funeral services are Thursday, May 4 at the Methodist Church in Broken Bow with burial in the Grand View Cemetery, at Anselmo. Visitation at Govier Brothers is May 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.