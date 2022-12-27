Don Bauer

Amherst resident, 94

KEARNEY — Donald F. Bauer, 94, of Amherst, died December 23, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society -St. Luke's in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, December 28, 2022 at the Pleasanton E-Free Church with Pastor Chris Boucher officiating.

Burial will be at 3:30 pm at the Elk Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, December 27, 2022 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services who are in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Pleasanton E-Free Church or The Gideons.

Donald was born December 24, 1927 in Litchfield to Herold and Lena (Thaden) Bauer. He graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1945.

Donald married Ardis Lee on December 17, 1950 in Amherst, Nebraska. Donald was called to the Army in January of 1951. He served fifteen months in Germany during the Korean War. After the service, they lived near Amherst where they farmed and raised cattle for many years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Donald served on the Buffalo County Fair Board for 25 years, Amherst School Board for 17 years, and the Buffalo County Extension Board for many years. Donald had a deep and abiding faith in God his entire life. He was a member of the Miller United Methodist Church and then the Pleasanton E-Free Church. He served his Lord in many ways by serving on church boards, teaching Sunday School and being a youth leader.

Donald is survived by his wife Ardis Bauer of Amherst, NE; children: Russel and Margene (Pierce) Bauer; LeAnn (Bauer) and Virgil Kenney; Ronald Bauer, Leland and Edith (Holoubeck) Bauer all of Amherst, NE, and Troy and Kay (Heins) Bauer of Dallas Center, IA; fifteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; and brother, Gene and Sharon Bauer.

Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Bauer and great-grand daughter Emily Murphy.