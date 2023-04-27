Dolores Simmons

Sumner resident, 93

KEARNEY - Dolores A. Simmons, 93 of Sumner, NE passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Mother Hull Home in Kearney. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Sumner Cemetery with Pastor Ken Hutson officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Sumner Fire and Rescue Department. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Dolores was born December 8, 1929 in Gothenburg, Nebraska to Leo and Blanche (Grady) Larsen. On August 27, 1954 she married Leland Simmons. The couple lived north of Sumner.

Survivors include her sons, Doug (Darcie) Simmons of Taylor and Dennis (Mary) Simmons of Sumner; grandchildren, Alec (Jennifer) Simmons, Sara (Jake) Kubik, Aaron (Ellen) Simmons; great grandchildren, Abe and Elsie Kubik; sister, Dixie Ogden of Lexington; brother, Duane Larson of Yates Center, KS; as well as many nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband.