D'Lorah Jean McCarty

Liberty, Missouri, 71

LIBERTY, Mo. - D'Lorah Jean McCarty (Crockett), 71, of Liberty, Missouri passed away suddenly on Monday, May 22, 2023.

D'Lorah was born on September 23, 1951 to Bonnie and Harold Crockett in Independence, Missouri. She attended college at William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree. She was a homemaker and substitute teacher for the Kearney School District, working in the junior high and high school. She was well known for her question to her students of “is a tomato a fruit or a vegetable?” Any time her students saw D'Lorah, they would ask that of her, even after they had graduated and she had retired in 2020.

D'Lorah married Doug McCarty, on May 25, 1975. They were married just shy of 48 years. Together they had three wonderful sons, Raymond, Edward and Michael.

D'Lorah loved teaching, and enjoyed puzzles and gardening. Her favorite flower was pansies, and in addition to her garden full of beautiful plants, she had a little rock garden that she enjoyed and beautified.

D'Lorah will be dearly missed by her entire family. She was a mother, a grandmother, a wife, and Doug's best friend.

D'Lorah was preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie and Harold.

D'Lorah is survived by her husband, Doug; her sons, Raymond, Edward (Melissa), and Michael (Rebecca); her granddaughters, Katelynn and Kelsey; and many other friends, family members, and students.

To leave condolences or fond memories of D'Lorah, please visit ChurchArcherPasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.