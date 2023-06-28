‘Dickie' Richardson

Holdrege resident, 65

LAKESIDE, Ariz. - A celebration of life memorial service for Richard “Dickie” Richardson will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Murray Jones officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

Richard Thomas “Dickie” Richardson, 65 of Holdrege, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Lakeside, Arizona. He was born on Nov. 28, 1957.

He was united in marriage to Kristine Holms in Holdrege and they had one son, Matthew. They later divorced.

Dickie was preceded in death by his parents and two uncles, Gene Richardson and his wife, Doris, and Russell Richardson and his wife, Lola.

Survivors include his brother, Jeff “Snuff” Richardson and his wife, Dotty of Holdrege; son, Matthew Richardson of Holdrege; one granddaughter, Marlee Ray Richardson; daughter, Rachel Robinson of Vermillion, South Dakota; one aunt, Arlie Stewart; three nephews: Derek Richardson of Grand Island, Nebraska; Stormy Richardson of Holdrege; and Arizona Richardson of Holdrege; one great-niece, Raelynn Richardson; and great-nephews: Dayton Richardson; Max Richardson; and Deagunn McKay; longtime girlfriend, Kay Kimberly of Holdrege; and other relatives and friends.

A memorial has been established in Dickie's honor and kindly suggested to the Holdrege Fraternal Order of Eagles Arie #3132. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.