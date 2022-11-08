Dick Messersmith

Holdrege resident, 91

HOLDREGE — Dick Messersmith, 91, of Holdrege, died on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

A celebration of life open house for Dick Messersmith will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 on the Third Floor of the Phelps County Court House in Holdrege. Refreshments will be served. Inurnment will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery, south of Maxwell, with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force Honors Team.

Dick was born on May 2, 1931, at Moorefield, the eldest of two sons, born to Orvis and Jane (Stephenson) Messersmith. Dick was raised on a farm near Stockville in Frontier County. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, was honorably discharged, and graduated from Texas Christian University and Tulane University Law School.

On June 24, 1956, Dick married Rose Ann Owens in Rock Island, Illinois, by Rose Ann's newly ordained father, Pastor Robert Owens. They had three sons: Mark, Eric and Paul.

The couple lived in Fort Worth, Texas, New Orleans, Louisville and Paducah, Kentucky and later Baltimore, Maryland, while Dick worked for the FBI.

After retirement, he opened a private practice representing interests in the petroleum industry and environmental law.

In 1998, Dick and Rose Ann both retired again, and moved to Holdrege where they enjoyed volunteering .

In 2008, Dick and Rose Ann won the Kearney Hub Freedom Award for outstanding voluntarism from the Kearney Hub.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law; his wife, Rose Ann; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Messersmith.

Survivors include three sons: Mark Messersmith and his wife, Sherry of Midlothian, Virginia; Eric Messersmith of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Paul Messersmith of Washington, D.C.; daughter-in-law, Rae Marie of Romeville, Illinois; four grandsons: Christopher and his wife, Leilani of Richmond, Virginia; Robert, Nicholas and Adam; his brother, Robert Messersmith of North Platte; brother-in-law, John Owens and his wife, Sandi of Bothel, Washington; and favorite and bestest grand-dog, Aran of Midlothian, Virginia.

There will be no visitation or viewing. The family is honoring Dick's wish for cremation.

A memorial is suggested to the Nebraska CASA, the Kearney Area Animal Shelter; or the Nebraska Prairie Museum.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.