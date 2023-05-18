KEARNEY – Richard “Dick” L. Bugay, 88, of Kearney, died Monday, May 15, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Fr. Joe Hannappel will celebrate and burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 followed by a wake service at 6 p.m., all at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kearney Catholic High School Foundation or the Peterson Senior Center Activities Fund. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements. Funeral Services will be Live Streamed on You Tube at the St. James Kearney page.

Dick was born on May 25, 1934 in Nance County, Nebraska to Loney L. and Viola A. (Drozd) Bugay. He attended country school through the eighth grade. He later attended school in Fullerton, NE and graduated from Fullerton High School with the class of 1952. Dick then moved to Grand Island to attend the Grand Island Business School, graduating with a degree in Business Administration in 1954. It was in business school that he met the love of his life, Althea M. Bartlett. They were married on June 18, 1955 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. The couple moved to Kearney in January of 1956 and have resided there since. Dick worked first as a manager for Central Nebraska Co-op at the fertilizer plant in Buda and later as a Crop Management Specialist for Farmland Industries for Farmers Cooperative Association of Ravenna, NE, retiring in 1997. He was an active member of St. James Catholic Church for 64 years, Kearney Catholic School Board, the St. James Parish Council and also the church Building and Grounds Commission, Fraternal Order of the Eagles and a past member of the Kearney Elks Lodge. He was also a 59 year member in the Knights of Columbus and had achieved the level of Faithful Navigator of the fourth degree. He served as Grand Knight for the Council of 1728 in Kearney, District Deputy of the Nebraska state level and also as a state youth director. Dick enjoyed dancing, softball, fishing, gardening, camping, bowling, golfing, listening to Polka music and playing the button accordion. He especially enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He was a volunteer for a number of years at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital and also enjoyed entertaining residents with his accordion at Prairie View Gardens, Wel Life, Country House, the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home and for family and friends.