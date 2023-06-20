Dianne S. Butterfield, 58 of Kearney passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 at New Life Church in Kearney. Pastor Dave Cumming will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Dianne was born December 20, 1964 in Denver, Colorado to Wayne and Agnes (Hare) Weller. She was raised in Denver, CO and received her education from Columbine High School.

She enjoyed gardening, baking and crafting. Dianne was a member of New Life Church and AA.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brittanee (Cody) Guenin, Brooke Anderson, Baylee Butterfield, Aggie Larsen; grandchildren, Amber Guenin, Hannah Guenin, Cameron Guenin and Lenore Anderson; mother, Agnes Weller; sisters, Debbie Vassberg and Darlene Leegwater-Brown; as well as many extended family and friends.

Dianne was preceded in death by her father; and son-in-law, Boone Anderson.