Dianne Albright

Kearney resident, 76

KEARNEY — Dianne Carol (Harms) Albright, 76, of Kearney, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at her home surrounded by family.

Private family services will be at a future date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.

Dianne was born in Minden, Nebraska on December 14, 1946 to Albert and Minnie Harms. She was the youngest of four children. Dianne's education was through Hildreth Public Schools. She was in the graduating class of 1965. She was also confirmed in the Lutheran Faith on April 15, 1962 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hildreth, Nebraska.

Dianne married Terry R. Wright and to this union were born three children – Juli, Jammie and Jeffrey.

Dianne later married Dale Albright.

Dianne worked at Eaton's for numerous years. She also worked at the Goodwill and then drove the Ryde bus for a few years before retiring. Dianne enjoyed being around family and friends. She also had a passion for canning. She was also known to be an avid shopper with QVC and JTV.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dale in 2019, her parents, her brother Delbert and her sister Lorraine.

In passing she leaves to mourn her daughter Juli (Dennis) Byrne; sons Jammie (Shawni) and Jeffrey Wright; brother Lamione Harms; sister in law Dorothy Harms; grandchildren Chad, Ashley, Sadie, Nathan, Carol, Raygan, Morgan, Matthew, Jessie and Wyatt; greatgrandchildren Tobie, Daleynie, Kiptyn, Gunnar, Khyler, Xander and Parker; several nieces; nephews; cousins; and dear friends.