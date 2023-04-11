Diane Faye (Hart) Wehling, age 75 of Broken Bow, passed away on Friday, April 7th, 2023, at her home in Broken Bow after spending the day surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Diane was born in Hastings, NE to Floyd and Virginia (Gildner) Hart on September 7, 1947.

She attended elementary school in Ashby and Mullen before arriving in Broken Bow in the 4th grade. She attended Broken Bow High School and ultimately received her diploma through Ansley High School.

Diane married Gary Breiner in 1963 where she got her first taste of travel and adventure as they trekked across the United States with Gary's job for Peter Kewitt and as he helped build the interstate. After their daughter Dana was born, they returned to Ansley, NE where they were also blessed with the arrival of their son, Chad.

Diane and William (Bill) Wehling were married in 1977 and together they created a family with their three children Dana, Chad, and Brenda. Diane was a dedicated mother who always put the needs of her family ahead of her own. Her children knew they could count on her to always be there, and she celebrated their every success and walked with them through every bump in the road. When her grandsons came along, she embraced the role of grandma and never failed to have something up her sleeve when they visited, whether taking them on a ride to show them how a “bag phone” works, teaching them to play poker, or having a holiday game to play. One can find many photos of her surrounded by the boys as she continued to measure if they had yet become taller than her. Becoming a great grandma gave her even more joy.

Diane and Bill lived a rich and full life together, one that found them never quite sitting still. Their younger years included making wooden crafts to sell on the square, having a huge garden, canning vegetables, and taking their children camping and on vacations that Diane carefully planned. As they became empty nesters they tried their hand at cattle, starting their herd in 1992 and continuing this endeavor for 20 years. Their love of travel continued with Alaska cruises being at the top of the list. Never one for idle hands, Diane also became a “power seller” on Ebay (which included a lot of time at auction houses) and taught herself to quilt by hand.

Outside of family, Diane worked in the office at Sargent Irrigation for over 30 years and if you asked Bill what her job description was, he would say she was the head drill sergeant, which was a rather accurate play on words. Faith was always a part of Diane's life, and she was a member of the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow for almost 60 years serving on a variety of committees and holding various offices.

Diane was surrounded by true and wonderful friends who filled her life with adventure. She loved her bowling girls and traveled to state 29 times and made the trip to nationals 7 times. She took bus tours and cruises for as long as she was able and loved a good casino trip with Laughlin being a favorite destination. She could play Bunco and cards for hours on end and enjoyed the company and conversation that came with these “marathon” games.

Diane is reunited in Heaven with her husband William, her parents Floyd and Virginia, her sisters Jane Riggs, Kathy Daily, and Janie Pruitt. She was fiercely loved and will be dearly missed by her daughter Dana Breiner of Kearney; son Chad Breiner and his wife Ann of Colorado Springs; daughter Brenda Broeker and her husband Yancy of Lincoln; grandsons Bruce (Courtney) Klesath, Preston (Kendra) Racicky, and Logan (Breyanna) Broeker; twin sister Donna (Bob) Ardnt; her great grandchildren, and a community of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 10:30 am at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Phil Sloat officiating. The burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church Missions or United Methodist Women Eve Circle. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 10th from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm with family greeting 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.