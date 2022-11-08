Diane Hoegren

Grand Island resident, 76

GRAND ISLAND — Diane E. Hoegren, 76, of Grand Island died on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at CHI- Health St. Francis.

Celebration of life services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

——

Diane was born on May 2, 1946, daughter of Emil and Florence (Dethlefs) Glinsmann in Loup City. She was raised on various family farms in the area and graduated from Rockville High School.

Diane soon left rural Nebraska and moved to Omaha where she was employed by Traveler's Insurance and the Electric Company as a secretary. In 1972, she returned to Grand Island and was employed by Chief and then Case New Holland. She went on to receive her Certified Coder endorsement and was employed by the Veterans Hospital until her retirement.

On Oct. 24, 1979, she married Edward Hoegren. They made their home in Grand Island.

Diane was on the Board of Directors at Trinity Lutheran Church and her children attended Trinity Lutheran School. She enjoyed all sports, especially Husker Volleyball. She attended as many of the sporting activities of her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, as she could.

There was never any question about what Diane was thinking because she told you and with with and a smile. She loved to spend hours sharing stories about her family with everyone she met. If left to manage her own schedule, she would be late.

Diane is survived by her husband, Ed of Grand Island; children, Duane Hoegren of Omaha, Wanda Hoegren of Aurora, Colorado, Darin Hoegren of Omaha, Kevin (Tammy) Glinsmann of Johnson Lake and Brandon (Meghan) Hoegren of Lincoln; brothers, Darwin Glinsmann of Kearney, Glen (Kathy) Glinsmann of Texas, and Leroy Glinsmann of St. Paul; sister, Lois Hackbart of Florida; sisters -in-law, Esther Glinsmann and Karen Schlund of Panama City, Florida; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brenda Andrews; brothers, Lynn, Duane and Calvin; infant brother, Rodney; sisters-in-law, Helen and Dorothy Glinsmann and Bee Johnson; brother-in-law, Darrell Hackbart.

Memorials are designated to Trinity Lutheran School.

Visit giallfaiths.com to leave condolences.