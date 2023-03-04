Diane L. Dreyer
Kearney resident, 68
OMAHA - Diane L. Dreyer, 68 of Kearney passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, NE. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Kearney E-Free Church with Pastor John Fowler officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney E-Free Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.