Diana Dawn (Barr) Sall, age 76, recently of Lincoln, Nebraska, died of pancreatic cancer on March 22, 2023, in hospice care at Old Cheney Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

Born September 12, 1946, in Flushing (Queens), New York, to William Barr and Thelma (Cooper) Barr, Diana lived with her mother in Nebraska and California before calling Nebraska City home where she graduated in 1964. She completed her BA-Education degree at UNL (Tassels members) and Kearney State College; she taught at Wilcox and then Holdrege Public Schools, part of her lifelong joy at having opportunities to both raise a family and enjoy a teaching career.

Diana was dedicated to service and cherished friendships built through involvement and leadership in service and community organizations including Job's Daughters (Honor Queen, Nebraska City), Girl Scouts (National Roundup 1962, Button Bay, VT), and Quill and Pen (HS newspaper) as a youth. Her 50+ years in Holdrege and recent years in Lincoln deepened these commitments to community, church, and professional service with membership and leadership in PEO Chapter H (past president) and Chapter K, Community Concerts of Holdrege (past president), AAUW (past president), Beth & Al couples fellowship and Bethel Lutheran Church ELCA, Spirit of Grace ELCA Church (charter member), Holdrege Education Assoc., the LGBTQ bible study at Southwood Lutheran Church. In addition to her care and advocacy for LGBTQ people, she loved knitting with the Knit-wits, reading, gardening, photography, and traveling to all 50 states and several continents and countries.

Diana was uniquely focused on family, happily married to Dale for over 56 years, and unreservedly proud of ALL her kids starting with their three sons and extending to nephews, grandchildren, and hundreds of students with a special tenderness for many students who first came out to her as they sought a safe listening ear.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Dale Sall of Lincoln, three loving sons and five grandchildren, Jeffrey and wife Susan (Lindstrom) of San Francisco, California, and their children Mila and T, John and wife Ruth (Ideen) of Abington, Pennsylvania and their children Lillian, Miriam, and Auggie, and Rob and partner John Cunningham of Chicago, Illinois with a beloved granddog, Yushi. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and teacher she will be missed by many.

The family is planning how memorial gifts will be directed among Diana's educational, religious, and advocacy interests.

