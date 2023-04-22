KEARNEY - Diana B. Hill, age 80, of Kearney passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Kearney. Services will be on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Pastor Steve Shanno will officiate and burial will be later. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.