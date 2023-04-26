Diana B. Hill, age 80, of Kearney passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Kearney. Services will be on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Pastor Steve Shanno will officiate and burial will be later. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family, for designation later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.
Diana was born on December 19, 1942 in Denver, CO to Clarence R. and Edith R. (Thomas) Cure. She attended Gibbon High School and graduated with the class of 1961. She married Timothy Talbert on September 1, 1961. This union was blessed 5 children; Brad, Sarah, Wade, Corrina and Adam. Diana worked in many nursing homes in Minden, Kearney and also Adel, IA as a CNAedication Aid. She also worked in her later years as a laundry assistant at St. John's Good Samaritan Center and in dietary assistance at the Homestead Assisted Living in Kearney. She enjoyed listening to music, mostly 50's – 60's era country. Diana also enjoyed gardening. Some of her favorite plants and flowers included iris, roses, lilies, violets and hens & chicks. She was always considered the ‘green thumb' of the family and enjoyed helping other family and friends plant their gardens. Mostly, she enjoyed her family and always loved when grandkids would visit. With the birth of her first great grandchild she became affectionately known as G.G. If you ever visited her house you would see that she loved her owl collection, horses, family photos and especially her cat, Pepper. She had many cats and dogs throughout her life and loved every one of them.
Surviving relatives include her 5 children, Bradley and Brenda Talbert of Madrid, IA, Sarah Talbert of Kearney, Wade and Sheryl Talbert of Minburn, IA, Corrina and Dan Whitney and Adam Talbert and his significant other Rochelle all of Kearney; brother, Guy “Buzz” and Louise Cure of Amherst, NE; sister, Jerrylyn and Jerry Fisher of Amherst, NE; sisters in law, Cathy Cure of Grand Island, NE, Margaret and Bill Bunger of Upland, NE and Janet and Tony Tolksdorf of Minden; 12 grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Patterson, Carrie Talbert, Kody Talbert, Bree Talbert, Timothy (Leah) Jeffries, Tiffany Talbert, Ian Talbert, Madison Whitney, Macie Whitney, William Harwood, Tatum Reiter and Jaxtyn Talbert; 3 great grandchildren, Izick Patterson, Gavin Patterson and Isabelle Franceschi; many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Timothy; siblings, George Cure, Betty Ladehoff and Jerry Lou Cure.