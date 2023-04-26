Diana B. Hill, age 80, of Kearney passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Kearney. Services will be on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Pastor Steve Shanno will officiate and burial will be later. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family, for designation later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Diana was born on December 19, 1942 in Denver, CO to Clarence R. and Edith R. (Thomas) Cure. She attended Gibbon High School and graduated with the class of 1961. She married Timothy Talbert on September 1, 1961. This union was blessed 5 children; Brad, Sarah, Wade, Corrina and Adam. Diana worked in many nursing homes in Minden, Kearney and also Adel, IA as a CNAedication Aid. She also worked in her later years as a laundry assistant at St. John's Good Samaritan Center and in dietary assistance at the Homestead Assisted Living in Kearney. She enjoyed listening to music, mostly 50's – 60's era country. Diana also enjoyed gardening. Some of her favorite plants and flowers included iris, roses, lilies, violets and hens & chicks. She was always considered the ‘green thumb' of the family and enjoyed helping other family and friends plant their gardens. Mostly, she enjoyed her family and always loved when grandkids would visit. With the birth of her first great grandchild she became affectionately known as G.G. If you ever visited her house you would see that she loved her owl collection, horses, family photos and especially her cat, Pepper. She had many cats and dogs throughout her life and loved every one of them.