Dewaine Trampe

Amherst resident, 92

AMHERST - Dewaine K. Trampe, age 92, of Amherst, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at his home. Services will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst. Pastor Nicholas Whitney and Pastor Heath Trampe will officiate and burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery near Amherst with military honors provided by the Miller American Legion Post #351 and the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Visitation will be on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, the Amherst Volunteer Fire Department or Immanuel Cemetery. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Dewaine was born on September 30, 1930 to Carl and Minnie (Lindner) Trampe in Miller, NE. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church on November 16, 1930 and confirmed on May 30, 1943. He grew up in the Amherst and Miller areas and attended Pilot Country School for 7 years and then Immanuel Parochial School for 1 year. He married Marylin J. Suntken on April 27, 1952 in Norton, KS. Dewaine served his country first as a member of the Army National Guard and later as a member of the 5th Army Division in Germany during the Korean War. He farmed for many years in the Amherst area and officially retired in 1995, although he continued to help on the farm until very recently. He was a long-time member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst and served on many boards over the years. Dewaine was also a past member of the Amherst Fire Board and the school board.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Marilyn of Amherst; children and spouses Charlene (Tim) Pratt of Riverdale, David (Lydel) Trampe of Amherst, Daniel (Karla) Trampe of Reno, Nevada, Derry (Cathy) Trampe of Ord, Karen (David) Hemmann of Amherst, Dean (Melissa) Trampe of Amherst, and Darrin (Andrea) Trampe of Amherst; daughter in law, Marla Trampe of Kearney; siblings, Darlene Kenney, Deloss (Carolyn) Trampe and Delman (Marlene) Trampe; 23 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; many other extended family and friends.

Dewaine was preceded in death by his parents; son, Douglas Trampe; brothers, Dale Trampe and Darrel Trampe; sister and brother-in-law, Donnalee and Merlyn Holdt; and grandson, Dustin Trampe.