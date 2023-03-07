Dewaine K. Trampe, age 92, of Amherst, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at his home. Services will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst. Pastor Nicholas Whitney and Pastor Heath Trampe will officiate and burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery near Amherst with military honors provided by the Miller American Legion Post #351 and the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Visitation will be on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, the Amherst Volunteer Fire Department or Immanuel Cemetery. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.