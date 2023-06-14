GRAND ISLAND - Derek J. Gewecke, 35, of Grand Island, formerly Kearney, died Monday, June 12, 2023 in Grand Island. Graveside services will be on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Riverdale, NE Cemetery. Rev. Jill Boyd will officiate. Visitation with family will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.