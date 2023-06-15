Derek J. Gewecke, 35, of Grand Island, formerly Kearney, died Monday, June 12, 2023 in Grand Island. Graveside services will be on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Riverdale, NE Cemetery. Rev. Jill Boyd will officiate. Visitation with family will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity, care of the family. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.

Derek was a very driven individual once he put his mind to something. He stripped down and rebuilt both a boat and a motorcycle. He built playground quality excavators for three of his nephews to enjoy growing up. Even though the boys couldn't touch the ground when he gifted them, the idea was to have them grow into them. Derek also had a love of history, particularly WWII. He built a shadow box for his grandfathers uniform. He was an encyclopedia of obscure WWII facts. When picking through antique stores, he always kept an eye out for memorabilia. He had a desire to get his pilots license for small aircraft and wanted to build his own ultra light plane. Derek liked to hunt but was taught to respect the animal. He did not hunt for sport and found it nice just to sit and be still in nature. Derek was also funny and knew exactly how to make Sam laugh. He was a life-long friend to so many. Derek was modest and kind. He tried his hardest to see the kindest in people. He was the type of person who would always lend a helping hand.