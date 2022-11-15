Dennis Wolzen
Oxford resident, 74
GRAND ISLAND — Dennis M. Wolzen, 74, of Oxford died on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at CHI Health – St. Francis in Grand Island.
Arrangements are pending with the Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford.
