 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennis Wolzen

  • 0

Dennis Wolzen

Oxford resident, 74

GRAND ISLAND — Dennis M. Wolzen, 74, of Oxford died on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at CHI Health – St. Francis in Grand Island.

Arrangements are pending with the Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The largest fire ant infestation is threatening Hawaiian Islands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News