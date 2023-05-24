Dennis Richards

Sun City West resident, 79

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. - Dennis Ray Richards, 79 of Sun City West, AZ, passed away at his home on May 19, 2023 with family at his side.

Dennis was born on February 23, 1944, in Holdrege, Nebraska, to Raymond James and Edith Mabel (Arehart) Richards. The family farmed by Republican City until the dam was built that took out their farm ground. At that time, they moved to the Kearney area where Denny attended public school. He graduated from Kearney High in 1962.

On December 31, 1983, Denny married Donna Russell in Gering, Nebraska. Together, they cultivated a life filled with love, shared memories, and wonderful family times, particularly at their cherished lake house. Dennis was an adoring father to his two sons, Reid and Ryan, whom he loved dearly. He bonded with them over shared passions for golf and airplanes.

Dennis was driven and goal-oriented. He excelled in his career in insurance and got to take many wonderful company trips with family as a result of his labors. Life gained special meaning when he realized the importance of looking to Jesus for peace and direction. Denny had a great zest for life and an adventurous spirit. His longtime dream was to retire to Arizona, which he and Donna made the move in 2005 and built a beautiful home on the golf course.

Denny is preceded in death by his parents; and 2 brothers Kenneth and Douglas.

Survivors include his wife, Donna of Sun City West, AZ; his sons Reid (Brenda) of Lincoln, NE and Ryan (Aimee) of Buckeye, AZ, and daughter Renae (Loren) of Marshalltown, IA; father-in-law Duane Russell; Sisters-in-law Carol (Rick) Eiserman of AZ, Linda (Craig) Schriner of CO, and Ronda (Vance) McCoy of NE; and special connections with nieces and nephews Randy (Corinne) Richards; Robyn (Jack) Sprunk; Shelli (Harry) Seagle; Ryan Eiserman; Holly (Nick) Penido; Kait (Bill) Smith; Lauryn (Trevor) Foos; Tyler (Kaity) McCoy; Tanner (Kaycee) McCoy; and Meredith (Trevor) Hurlburt along with many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory to Hospice of the Valley AZ. Contributions can be made on their website at HOV.org in honor of Dennis Richards. Condolences can be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. mountain time on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Paxton Cemetery.

Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala, is in charge of the arrangements.