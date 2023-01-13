Dennis Krolikowski

Loup City resident, 92

LOUP CITY — Dennis P. Krolikowski, 92 of Loup City, NE had his angels come and take him to a heavenly place where he gained his wings on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will Celebrate the Mass.

Burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with military honors by the Loup City American Legion Post #48.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15 at St. Josaphat's with a Knights of Columbus Rosary to be held at 6:00 p.m. at the church.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis P. Krolikowski was born September 9, 1930 in Loup City, NE to Anthony and Nellie (Skibinski) Krolikowski.

On June 22, 1960 he married the love of his life, Donna Gallaway.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Donna of Loup City, NE; daughter, Debbra Krolikowski of Lincoln, NE; son, John and spouse, Kim Krolikowski of Albuquerque, NM; daughters, Diane Krolikowski-Johnson and spouse, Jerry of Omaha, NE; Pam Krolikowski of Lincoln, NE; Peggy Krolikowski of Loup City, NE; Marcy Krolikowski and spouse, Emily of Omaha, NE; daughter-in-law, Joyce Krolikowski of Grand Island, NE; 16 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren.