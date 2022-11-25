Dennis "Denny" Wolzen

Oxford resident, 74

GRAND ISALND — Dennis Martin “Denny” Wolzen, 74 years of age, of Oxford, died on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at CHI Health – St. Francis in Grand Island, Nebraska.

A memorial graveside service for Dennis Wolzen will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Hendley Cemetery in Hendley, Nebraska with Pastor Jean Clayton officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Oxford American Legion in conjunction with the United States Air Force Honors Team.

There will be no visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing, the evening prior to the service. The family is honoring Dennis' wish for cremation.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

Dennis was born on October 9, 1948, in Beaver City, Nebraska, the fifth of six children, born to Edwin “Swede” and Glenva (Martin) Wolzen.

Dennis was united in marriage to Roxane Dusenberry on August 18, 1973.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Roxane Wolzen; daughter, Becky Ulmer and her husband, Kelly of Marysville, Kansas; brother: Kent Wolzen of Papillion, Nebraska; sisters: Carolyn Beck of St. Paul, Nebraska; and Joyce Beck of Alliance, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Nancy Wolzen of Belleville, Kansas; Kathy Wolzen of Wells, Nevada; his beloved German Shepherd, Riley; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.