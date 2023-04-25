Delphine Anthony

Lexington resident, 90

LEXINGTON - Delphine Leilla Anthony, 90 of Lexington passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Ridgeway Senior Living in Lexington, Nebraska.

She was born on October 24, 1932, at home in Lincoln County, near Farnam, Nebraska to Arthur and Edna (Gaibler) Bick.

On June 20, 1954, Delphine married Keith Anthony in Farnam, and had two sons.

Survivors are her sons, Scott (Jo) Anthony of Sacramento, California and Thomas (Tina) Anthony of Chandler, Arizona; her grandchildren, Thomas C. (Jessica) Anthony II, Andrew (Andrea) Anthony, and Kira (Luke) Romens; great-grandchildren, Addison Anthony, Aubree Anthony, Clara Joy Anthony, Aedan Neff and Grayson Romens; and her sisters-in-law, Ardyce Bick of Moorefield, Nebraska, Pat Beans of Phoenix, Arizona.

Delphine was preceded in death by her husband, Keith in 2010.

There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Delphine's wish for cremation.

A memorial service will be Friday, May 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, with Reverend Eddie Mariel, officiating.

Inurnment will be at the Hewitt Cemetery north of Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the Dawson County Historical Society, First Presbyterian Church of Lexington, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, or the donor's choice.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.