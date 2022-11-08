Deloris Chetelat

Deloris Jean Holtz was born Nov. 22, 1941, on a farm north of Shelton. She was baptized Dec. 7, 1941, at Zion Lutheran Church, North Shelton. When she was four years old, she started school for District 61 in a one room schoolhouse in the country until eighth grade. She went to high school in Shelton and graduated in June of 1959. After graduating from high school, she went to Commercial Extension School of Business in Omaha, Nebraska graduating as a medical secretary. After working three years in an Omaha Hospital, she moved to Denver, Colorado. In Denver she worked at Rose Memorial Hospital for five years as a medical secretary. This is where she met Jerald Lee Chetelat. They were married April 20, 1963. They later divorced in June of 1982. Three children born to this union: Robert James, July 19, 1964; Christine Renea, Aug. 1, 1965; and Richard Lee, Feb. 13, 1968. While living in Denver, Deloris was a counselor for a suicide hotline. She went to Lakeside Business College and graduated with an accounting degree. She also recycled greeting cards for the Senior Center for six years. In 1992, Deloris moved back to Nebraska and worked for Grand Island Express for seven years.