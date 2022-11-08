Deloris Chetelat
Kearney resident, 80
KEARNEY — Deloris Jean Chetelat, 80, of Kearney, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor John Rasmussen officiating.
Burial will follow the service at the Shelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the funeral.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.
——
Deloris Jean Holtz was born Nov. 22, 1941, on a farm north of Shelton. She was baptized Dec. 7, 1941, at Zion Lutheran Church, North Shelton. When she was four years old, she started school for District 61 in a one room schoolhouse in the country until eighth grade. She went to high school in Shelton and graduated in June of 1959. After graduating from high school, she went to Commercial Extension School of Business in Omaha, Nebraska graduating as a medical secretary. After working three years in an Omaha Hospital, she moved to Denver, Colorado. In Denver she worked at Rose Memorial Hospital for five years as a medical secretary. This is where she met Jerald Lee Chetelat. They were married April 20, 1963. They later divorced in June of 1982. Three children born to this union: Robert James, July 19, 1964; Christine Renea, Aug. 1, 1965; and Richard Lee, Feb. 13, 1968. While living in Denver, Deloris was a counselor for a suicide hotline. She went to Lakeside Business College and graduated with an accounting degree. She also recycled greeting cards for the Senior Center for six years. In 1992, Deloris moved back to Nebraska and worked for Grand Island Express for seven years.
Survivors include two children: Robert and his wife Ariah of Dallas, Texas and Christine and her husband John Torres of Denver, Colorado; seven grandchildren: Allison (Zach) Goodwin, Buchs, Switzerland; Mollie Chetelat, Dallas, Texas; Katelyn (Joe) Riggenbach, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Abigail of Dallas; Lyndi Quintana, Pueblo, Colorado; Lyshea Quintana, Pueblo, Colorado; and John (Angel) Quintana, Raton, New Mexico; four sisters: Lois Milks Shelton, Betty (Dennis) Neal, Mesa, Arizona, Janet Blasingame, Kearney, Kathleen (William) Hoffman; and one brother Dennis (Gwen) Holtz, Kearney; and eight great-granddaughters.
She is preceded in death by her son, Richard; her parents Erwin and Darlene Holtz; grandparents Ernest and Emma Gosda and Fred and Meta Holtz.
Deloris was a wonderful woman and mother, always there for her children. She cared deeply about her family and sacrificed to bring a better life for her children. She will be missed.
Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.