A visitation for Delores “Dee” Leff will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska, with the family greeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A private family interment will be held prior to the service at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

A Celebration of Life Service for Delores “Dee” Leff will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Holdrege Methodist Church in Holdrege, Nebraska, with Chaplain Kathy Doiel officiating. This service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Delores Elaine “Dee” Leff, 93 years of age, of Holdrege, died on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Holdrege Memorial Homes. Delores was born on November 30, 1929, in Minden, Nebraska, the third of five children, of Maurice and Edna (Bergsten) Larsen. In 1930, the family moved to Oxford, Nebraska, and Dee began attending Oxford Public School, the family moved to a farm southwest of Atlanta, Nebraska and Dee graduated from Mascot High School with the class of 1947.

Following her education, she began taking summer classes at Kearney Teacher's College. In 1947, she taught at Hardscrabble School District, north of Oxford in Furnas County, and from 1948-1950, Dee taught at Funk Schools.

On June 11, 1950, Dee was united in marriage to Wayne E. Naugle at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Mascot and then the couple moved to Trenton, Nebraska. This union was blessed with three children: Sandra, Diana, and Gary.

In May of 1969, Dee moved to Holdrege and began working as a bookkeeper for Nelson Furniture Store.

On November 6, 1981, Dee was united in marriage to Charles E. Leff. The couple made their home in Holdrege where they were both involved in many civic organizations. They also enjoyed delivering Meals-on-Wheels together.

Dee was a 75-year member of the First United Methodist Church and was very involved with the United Methodist Women and the Rebecca Circle. Dee was an avid bowler for over 40 years and was a member of the Women's International Bowling Association.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Wayne Naugle on December 9, 1968, and Charles Leff on May 4, 1995; three brothers: Stanley Larsen; Kenneth Larsen; and Richard Larsen; three brothers-in-law: Harold Naugle; Reverend Donald Leff and his wife, Doris; and Milton Leff and his wife, Adele; sister-in-law, Dora Lee Larsen; two nieces: Kimberly Gulford; and Cheryl Larsen; granddaughter, Gretchen Peterson; and great-grandson, Bennett Wayne Tran.

Dee leaves to celebrate her life her children: Sandra Grimm and her husband, Les of Holdrege; Diana Faust and her husband, Harlan of Omaha, Nebraska; and Gary Naugle and his wife, Kathryn of Overland Park, Kansas; sister, Gwen Anderson and her husband, Leonard of Funk; four step-daughters: Rebecca Ritterbush and her husband, Verlen; Ramona Peterson and her husband, Roger; Roberta Weber and her husband, William; and Roxanna Leff; 21 grandchildren: JoHanna, Jacob, Joshua, and Jesse; Katrina and Jennifer; Brett and Mallory; Ryan, Nathan, and Andrea; Andrew, Abbey, and Michael; Ella, Corrie, Geoffrey, and Claire; and Alexandra, Cameron, and Grayson; 39 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Joy Reed and her husband, Richard of California; and Janet Larsen of Loomis, Nebraska; special niece, Janet “Janie” Young and her husband, Jay of Grand Island, Nebraska; along with other family members and friends.

A memorial has been established in Dee's honor and kindly suggested to Holdrege Memorial Homes.

