Delora Hall

Cedar City, Utah, 70

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Former resident of the Kearney, Nebraska area, Delora Hall, 70, of Cedar City, Utah, died Jan. 21, 2022, at St. George, Utah.

Please join the family in a celebration of life for Delora from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Harmon Park Activities Center, 3100 Fifth Ave., Kearney. A blessing is planned at 2:30 p.m. Music, memories, love and fellowship will be shared in her honor. Attendees are encouraged to bring or wear any of her creations.

Memorials suggested to any organization related to children, education, or art.

She was born in Hastings, Nebraska, on Jan. 18, 1952, to Merle and Bernice Smith. Delora lived her early years and graduated high school in Sutton, Nebraska.

Early in their marriage, Ted and Delora moved to Kearney and later called Riverdale, Nebraska, and Pleasanton, Nebraska, home. She completed early childhood teaching training from Kearney State College. Delora taught for several years at Head Start and worked at the Kearney Clinic during her career. She was a silversmith/artist and enjoyed being active in the MONA and Kearney Artists Guilds while living in the Kearney area.

In 2014, Ted and Delora moved to Cedar City, where she enjoyed adventures exploring the area and the mountains. While in Utah she was active with the Cedar City Sage Brush Fiber Artisans Guild. Delora was always exploring new mediums and ways to be creative, including decorating and making her home a welcoming holiday wonderland, changing with each season. She will be remembered by many as a wonderful family member, friend, scout leader, teacher, businesswoman, and artist.

The generosity, kindness, love, laughter, faith, encouragement, inspiration, strength, and art Delora gave to those who crossed her path have made this world a more beautiful place.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Theodore Hall, and their children, Tanis (Hall) Meyers and Keith Hall.