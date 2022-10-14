Delmar Ross

Arcadia resident, 82

KEARNEY — Delmar Lee Ross, 82, of Arcadia, formerly of Miller, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at St. Josephat Catholic Church in Loup City with Fr. Richard Piontkowski officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.

Military rites will be provided at the church by the Navy Funeral Honors Team and Arcadia American Legion Post #251.

Memorials are suggested to the Arcadia Volunteer Fire Department, Miller Volunteer Fire Department, or the donor's choice.

