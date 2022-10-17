Delmar Ross

Delmar ‘Lee' Ross

Arcadia resident, 82

ARCADIA — Delmar Lee Ross, 82, of Arcadia, formerly of Miller, died Oct. 12, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at St. Josephat Catholic Church in Loup City with Fr. Richard Piontkowski officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. Military rites will be provided at the church by the Navy Funeral Honors Team and Arcadia American Legion Post #251.

Memorials are suggested to the Arcadia Volunteer Fire Department, Miller Volunteer Fire Department, or the donor's choice. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Lee was born in a barn on Jan. 15, 1940 in Kimball to Oscar and Lillian (Snodgrass) Ross, the youngest of eight children, known to them as “Punk.” He moved with his family to Gretna at the age of 13. He attended school in Gretna until he joined the Navy and served from 1957-1961 and then as a SEABEE during the Vietnam War from 1968-1970.

After returning from his first deployment in 1961, Lee moved to Miller, where he met the love of his life. Lee married Kathryn Williams on Feb. 10, 1962 in Amherst. The couple lived in Sidney, Ogallala, Cozad, Gothenburg, and finally settled in Miller, where they resided for more than 50 years.

Lee worked several jobs. He was able to utilize the skills he learned in the Navy his entire life. Lee enjoyed the many years driving truck for many area trucking companies and farmers, local and long haul. He especially enjoyed his time driving for Gary King Trucking & Sunrise Express, where he covered many miles with a grandchild in his passenger seat..

Lee loved attending his grandchildren's events, especially their sporting events, playing cribbage, coffee and cards with friends, and watching westerns.

He was a lifelong Husker fan. A favorite memory of his was going to the 1953 Nebraska-Oklahoma game with his brothers. They were one ticket short for everyone to get into the game. Unfortunately, Lee was left outside the stadium for the game by his brothers. As luck would have it a coach from Oklahoma noticed him outside the stadium and asked him to be the waterboy for the team that day. He took his job seriously that day, but he couldn't help rooting for the Huskers from the Oklahoma sideline.

Lee is survived by his wife Kathryn Ross of Arcadia; sons, Troy Ross and Nicole Quadhamer of Sumner, Tim and Sherry Ross of Kearney; daughters, Denise and Steve Holcomb of Arcadia, Dana Ross of Sumner, DeAnn and Scott Shubert of Elm Creek; grandchildren, Sara and Derek Paider, Seth Holcomb and Cami Bergman, Sam and Lisa Holcomb, Sheridan and Connor Eisenmenger, April Maul and Weldon Anderson, Zach Ross, Megan and Lucas Everett, Brooke and Tyrell Jamison, Brittani and Jeff Hergenreder, Brett and Maddie Shubert, Braden Shubert, Brecken Shubert, Heath Henson, Sierra Quadhamer,; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Francis Ross of Kearney, NE; brother-in-law, Dick and Beverly Williams Elm Creek, NE.

Lee was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.